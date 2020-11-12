Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 12,666 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,666 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSKR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $1,399,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $1,265,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $230,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II stock opened at $15.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01).

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio is 108.91%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

