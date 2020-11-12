Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,772 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,234,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $682,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,864 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,839,237 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $497,484,000 after acquiring an additional 702,457 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,820,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $370,644,000 after acquiring an additional 31,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,768,082 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $239,258,000 after acquiring an additional 887,883 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,802,772 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $201,813,000 after acquiring an additional 232,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $35.28 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Truist raised ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.42.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

