Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,454 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $274.58 on Thursday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $155.91 and a 12 month high of $283.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.10.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

