Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $249,000 in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth about $753,034,000. Raine Capital LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $722,269,000. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,526,000. SherpaCapital LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,918,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $41.64 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average of $38.09.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.97 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $78,579,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

DKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Argus started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

