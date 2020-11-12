Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Ventas were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 7.6% in the third quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 63,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 81,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 14.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 222.6% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 541,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 373,789 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 35.1% in the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 32,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTR stock opened at $48.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $63.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.62. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $918.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Argus downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

