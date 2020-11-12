Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $377,000 Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 37.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Prologis by 138.9% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 11.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Prologis by 7.6% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 312,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,183,000 after acquiring an additional 22,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 77.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 137,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,807,000 after buying an additional 59,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $102.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.56. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries.

