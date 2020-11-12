Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires Shares of 1,630 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PH. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% in the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 25.6% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.07.

Shares of PH opened at $260.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.81 and its 200-day moving average is $191.25. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $269.12. The firm has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $859,222.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,114.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lee C. Banks sold 9,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.55, for a total value of $2,025,948.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,576,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,790 shares of company stock valued at $12,352,444. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

