Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 248,846 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 40,350 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 78,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.53.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

FITB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

