Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,627,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,738,000 after purchasing an additional 684,114 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 20,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAST opened at $47.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $49.86.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Rita J. Heise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $192,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.75 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $183,522 and have sold 5,750 shares valued at $279,083. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

