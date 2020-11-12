Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 375.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $47.24 on Thursday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $49.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average of $43.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.36.

In other Fastenal news, Director Rita J. Heise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $192,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $183,522 and have sold 5,750 shares valued at $279,083. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

