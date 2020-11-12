Experian plc (EXPN.L) (LON:EXPN) Receives GBX 2,672.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

Experian plc (EXPN.L) (LON:EXPN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,672.22 ($34.91).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXPN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Experian plc (EXPN.L) from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 2,550 ($33.32) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Experian plc (EXPN.L) from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,100 ($40.50) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of Experian plc (EXPN.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Experian plc (EXPN.L) from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th.

In other news, insider Alison Brittain purchased 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,965 ($38.74) per share, with a total value of £75,607.50 ($98,781.68). Also, insider Ruba Borno purchased 676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,809 ($36.70) per share, with a total value of £18,988.84 ($24,809.04).

EXPN stock opened at GBX 3,147 ($41.12) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,979.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,807.83. Experian plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,192 ($41.70). The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion and a PE ratio of 41.90.

Experian plc (EXPN.L) Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

