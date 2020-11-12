Excelsior Mining Corp. (MIN.TO) (TSE:MIN) Trading Up 10.1%

Shares of Excelsior Mining Corp. (MIN.TO) (TSE:MIN) were up 10.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.76. Approximately 130,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 112,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.26. The company has a market capitalization of $194.10 million and a P/E ratio of -25.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.70.

Excelsior Mining Corp. (MIN.TO) (TSE:MIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Excelsior Mining Corp. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Excelsior Mining Corp. (MIN.TO) (TSE:MIN)

Excelsior Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Gunnison copper project covering an area of approximately 9,560 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona; and the Johnson Camp Mine located in Arizona.

