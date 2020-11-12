Excelsior Mining Corp. (MIN.TO) (TSE:MIN) Trading Up 10.1%

Shares of Excelsior Mining Corp. (MIN.TO) (TSE:MIN) were up 10.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.76. Approximately 130,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 112,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.26. The company has a market capitalization of $194.10 million and a P/E ratio of -25.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.70.

Get Excelsior Mining Corp. (MIN.TO) alerts:

Excelsior Mining Corp. (MIN.TO) (TSE:MIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Excelsior Mining Corp. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Excelsior Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Gunnison copper project covering an area of approximately 9,560 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona; and the Johnson Camp Mine located in Arizona.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Excelsior Mining Corp. (MIN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelsior Mining Corp. (MIN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.