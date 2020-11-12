EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) vs. StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Financial Review

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) and EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for StoneCo and EVERTEC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo 0 3 8 0 2.73 EVERTEC 0 3 1 0 2.25

StoneCo currently has a consensus target price of $48.91, indicating a potential downside of 23.78%. EVERTEC has a consensus target price of $30.60, indicating a potential downside of 15.09%. Given EVERTEC’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EVERTEC is more favorable than StoneCo.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.6% of StoneCo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of EVERTEC shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of EVERTEC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

StoneCo has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVERTEC has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares StoneCo and EVERTEC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo $626.01 million 28.43 $203.54 million $0.70 91.67 EVERTEC $487.37 million 5.32 $103.47 million $1.81 19.91

StoneCo has higher revenue and earnings than EVERTEC. EVERTEC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StoneCo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares StoneCo and EVERTEC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo 26.52% 12.30% 4.02% EVERTEC 19.30% 47.02% 13.11%

Summary

StoneCo beats EVERTEC on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team. As of December 31, 2019, the company served approximately 495,100 clients primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 116 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc. engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards. The company also offers payment processing services that enable financial institutions and other issuers to manage, support, and facilitate the processing for credit, debit, prepaid, automated teller machines and EBT card programs; credit and debit card processing, authorization and settlement, and fraud monitoring and control services to debit or credit issuers; and EBT services. In addition, it provides business process management solutions comprising core bank processing, network hosting and management, IT consulting services, business process outsourcing, item and cash processing, and fulfillment solutions to financial institutions, and corporate and government customers. Further, the company owns and operates the ATH network, a personal identification number debit networks in Latin America. It manages a system of electronic payment networks that process approximately two billion transactions. The company sells and distributes its services primarily through a proprietary direct sales force. It serves financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as Carib Latam Holdings, Inc. EVERTEC, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

