Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVRG. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Shares of EVRG opened at $57.30 on Thursday. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $76.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Evergy had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

