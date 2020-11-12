Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Critical Contrast

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Esperion Therapeutics and AVEO Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics 1 2 9 0 2.67 AVEO Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $80.50, suggesting a potential upside of 191.88%. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $15.60, suggesting a potential upside of 161.74%. Given Esperion Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Esperion Therapeutics is more favorable than AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Esperion Therapeutics and AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics $148.36 million 5.18 -$97.17 million ($3.59) -7.68 AVEO Pharmaceuticals $28.80 million 5.34 $9.39 million $0.61 9.77

AVEO Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Esperion Therapeutics. Esperion Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AVEO Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.4% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Esperion Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Esperion Therapeutics and AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics -46.15% -629.88% -41.43% AVEO Pharmaceuticals -13.28% -16.78% -6.63%

Summary

AVEO Pharmaceuticals beats Esperion Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Europe GmbH. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC). The company has also completed a Phase III TIVO-3 trial of tivozanib for the treatment of RCC; and initiated enrollment in a phase Ib/II clinical trial of tivozanib in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab), an immune checkpoint (PD-1) inhibitor for the treatment of RCC. In addition, it is developing Ficlatuzumab, a potent hepatocyte growth factor inhibitory antibody that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer; and AV-203, a potent anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for treating esophageal cancer. The company's preclinical stage products include AV-380, a potent humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and AV-353 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. Vincent's Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a clinical collaboration with AstraZeneca PLC to evaluate IMFINZI (durvalumab), a human monoclonal antibody directed against programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1). The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.