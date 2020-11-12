Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $68.00. The stock had previously closed at $51.52, but opened at $59.42. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Equity Residential shares last traded at $59.49, with a volume of 52 shares.

EQR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 103.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 24.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.83.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Company Profile (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today's renters want to live, work and play.

