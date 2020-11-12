Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) PT Raised to C$110.00 at National Bank Financial

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$104.00 to C$110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.31 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$84.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$100.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$89.75 to C$104.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) alerts:

Shares of EQB opened at C$93.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 7.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$81.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$74.24. Equitable Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$44.57 and a 1 year high of C$115.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO)’s payout ratio is 12.14%.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.91, for a total transaction of C$540,987.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,052 shares in the company, valued at C$3,231,875.32. Also, Director Daniel Lee Dickinson sold 7,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.25, for a total value of C$550,254.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$61,035. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,367.

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.