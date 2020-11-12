Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,990 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.12% of Entergy worth $23,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the second quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 333.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Entergy from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.07.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $109.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.49. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

