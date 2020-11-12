Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 235,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,990 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.12% of Entergy worth $23,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the second quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 333.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Entergy from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.07.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $109.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.49. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

