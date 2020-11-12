Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 443,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 72,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 198,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.74. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.50 and a beta of 2.65.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.44%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Energy Transfer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.82.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

