eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives $60.46 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.46.

A number of research firms have commented on EBAY. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 26,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $1,504,814.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,500.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $266,749.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,191 shares in the company, valued at $58,454.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,918 shares of company stock worth $8,098,596 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 790.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $47.71 on Monday. eBay has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.17 and a 200-day moving average of $51.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

