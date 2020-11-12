Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) VP Sells $89,990.00 in Stock

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) VP Lucian Boldea sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $89,990.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,434.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lucian Boldea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 4th, Lucian Boldea sold 500 shares of Eastman Chemical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $41,070.00.

Shares of EMN opened at $91.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $93.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.12.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.1% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 12,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.5% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EMN. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a $91.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

