DZ Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for TAKKT AG (TTK.F) (ETR:TTK)

TAKKT AG (TTK.F) (ETR:TTK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TTK. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on shares of TAKKT AG (TTK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of TAKKT AG (TTK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €11.80 ($13.88) target price on shares of TAKKT AG (TTK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of TAKKT AG (TTK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TAKKT AG (TTK.F) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.83 ($15.09).

Get TAKKT AG (TTK.F) alerts:

Shares of TTK opened at €9.63 ($11.33) on Tuesday. TAKKT AG has a 1-year low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 1-year high of €13.02 ($15.32). The stock has a market cap of $631.83 million and a PE ratio of 13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.56.

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for TAKKT AG (TTK.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKKT AG (TTK.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.