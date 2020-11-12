DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Purchased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the second quarter worth about $298,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.81.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $130.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.78. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $1.085 dividend. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $52,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,753. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $150,221.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

