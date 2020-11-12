DraftKings (DKNG) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. DraftKings has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $70.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. On average, analysts expect DraftKings to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $41.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.09. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $64.19.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $78,579,316.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on DraftKings from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

