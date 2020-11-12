Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stake Lowered by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 446.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

DPZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $445.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $403.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.86.

DPZ opened at $394.67 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $270.08 and a fifty-two week high of $435.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $402.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.61.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $967.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.92 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In related news, Director Richard L. Federico sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $421,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,302.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,925 shares of company stock worth $3,733,417 in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.