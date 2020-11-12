Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 100,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,956 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLTR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.14.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $94.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.64. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $113.35.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

