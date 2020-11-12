Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digi International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.09. Digi International reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Digi International.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital restated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII opened at $17.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.78 million, a PE ratio of 80.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.84. Digi International has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $18.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In related news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 5,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $72,228.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,413.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 24,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $345,997.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,192.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digi International in the third quarter worth about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Digi International by 323.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Digi International by 20.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Digi International during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Digi International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

