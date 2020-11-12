Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 258.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Diageo by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEO opened at $156.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $100.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.42. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $171.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

