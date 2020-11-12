DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,466 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 17.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,275,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,165,728,000 after buying an additional 1,531,885 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,054,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 2.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,761,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,119,697,000 after buying an additional 68,369 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 28.5% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 599,896 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $243,293,000 after buying an additional 133,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 67.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $166,081,000 after buying an additional 165,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 13,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $4,704,136.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.24, for a total value of $654,104.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,396 shares of company stock valued at $23,737,332. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXCM has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on DexCom from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on DexCom from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.47.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $347.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $380.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $397.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. The firm has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.60, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.96. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.07 and a 1 year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.