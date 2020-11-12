Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) Given a €4.60 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LHA. Independent Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €6.43 ($7.56).

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) stock opened at €9.23 ($10.86) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.93. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a fifty-two week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a fifty-two week high of €17.95 ($21.12). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of €8.47.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

