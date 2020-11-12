Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) Given a €4.60 Price Target at Bank of America

Bank of America set a €4.60 ($5.41) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €5.10 ($6.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. HSBC set a €1.50 ($1.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of €6.43 ($7.56).

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) stock opened at €9.23 ($10.86) on Wednesday. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 1 year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 1 year high of €17.95 ($21.12). The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion and a PE ratio of -1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €7.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €8.47.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

