Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) Given a €160.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €172.00 ($202.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €150.40 ($176.94).

ETR:DB1 opened at €132.75 ($156.18) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion and a PE ratio of 22.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €141.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €151.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Deutsche Börse AG has a fifty-two week low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a fifty-two week high of €170.15 ($200.18).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

