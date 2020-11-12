DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 605,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,351 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $26,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3,121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 282.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $49.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

