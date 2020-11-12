Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $65.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Denali Therapeutics traded as high as $59.42 and last traded at $57.17, with a volume of 28269 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.81.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.73.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 30,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,689 shares of company stock worth $1,852,759. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,085,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,337,000 after purchasing an additional 177,599 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,385,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,855,000 after purchasing an additional 124,211 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,255,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,840,000 after purchasing an additional 131,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,619,000 after acquiring an additional 302,215 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.11. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 1.74.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 778.32% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.