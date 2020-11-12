Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Position Lifted by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 24.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 143.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 400.0% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 58.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAL. ValuEngine raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $2,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,794.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $409,400.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,523.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,127 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,600. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL opened at $35.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $62.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

