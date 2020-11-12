Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 154.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 258.1% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 37.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 938.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.29.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 146,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $9,747,040.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 457,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,442,957.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 126,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $8,474,827.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 522,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,129,830.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 676,416 shares of company stock worth $45,673,010. 48.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $64.88 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $71.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.37 and a 200 day moving average of $57.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.54. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 129.04%. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

