David Smith Purchases 55 Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) (LON:QQ) Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) (LON:QQ) insider David Smith purchased 55 shares of QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.57) per share, with a total value of £150.15 ($196.17).

David Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 9th, David Smith purchased 53 shares of QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 283 ($3.70) per share, with a total value of £149.99 ($195.96).

QQ opened at GBX 280.20 ($3.66) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 277 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 293.73. QinetiQ Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 208.28 ($2.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 394.40 ($5.15). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L)’s previous dividend of $2.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

QQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) from GBX 305 ($3.98) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 323.33 ($4.22).

About QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

