David Barron Acquires 19,366 Shares of Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (FJV.L) (LON:FJV) Stock

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (FJV.L) (LON:FJV) insider David Barron purchased 19,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.91) per share, for a total transaction of £43,186.18 ($56,423.02).
Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (FJV.L) stock opened at GBX 221 ($2.89) on Thursday. Fidelity Japan Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 104.25 ($1.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 225 ($2.94). The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 205.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 181.49. The company has a market cap of $261.59 million and a PE ratio of 6.50.
Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (FJV.L) Company Profile
