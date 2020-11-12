David Barron Acquires 19,366 Shares of Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (FJV.L) (LON:FJV) Stock

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (FJV.L) (LON:FJV) insider David Barron purchased 19,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.91) per share, for a total transaction of £43,186.18 ($56,423.02).

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (FJV.L) stock opened at GBX 221 ($2.89) on Thursday. Fidelity Japan Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 104.25 ($1.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 225 ($2.94). The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 205.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 181.49. The company has a market cap of $261.59 million and a PE ratio of 6.50.

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (FJV.L) Company Profile

Fidelity Japanese Values PLC is an investment company. The Company operates through investment business segment. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio of securities primarily of small and medium sized Japanese companies listed or traded on Japanese stock markets.

