Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) PT Set at €67.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) has been given a €67.00 ($78.82) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 23.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Danone S.A. (BN.PA) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €64.15 ($75.48).

EPA:BN opened at €54.60 ($64.24) on Tuesday. Danone S.A. has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($84.86). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €52.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of €57.91.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

