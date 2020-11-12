Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 1,658 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 35.5% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 252.4% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Alphabet by 9.0% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 9,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,329,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Alphabet by 57.0% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,916,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in Alphabet by 650.0% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,747.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,181.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,560.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,490.82. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,816.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Argus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

