DA Davidson Increases Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Price Target to $13.00

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $10.25 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CARS. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Get Cars.com alerts:

CARS stock opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.33. The stock has a market cap of $636.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.13. Cars.com has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $144.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.25 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 224.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 3,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $29,058.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,046,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,773,000 after buying an additional 107,730 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 61.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,993,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,484,000 after buying an additional 758,029 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 5.7% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,853,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after buying an additional 100,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after buying an additional 17,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after buying an additional 222,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.