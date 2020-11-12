D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Trading 9.1% Higher Following Earnings Beat

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) shares traded up 9.1% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $71.81 and last traded at $70.88. 7,647,057 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 4,260,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.95.

The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.32.

In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $3,937,472.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at $10,128,784.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $342,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at $558,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 248.2% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

D.R. Horton Company Profile (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

