CVS Health Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $7.45 Per Share (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for CVS Health in a research note issued on Sunday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now forecasts that the pharmacy operator will post earnings per share of $7.45 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.24. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.23 EPS.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.43.

CVS opened at $69.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.37. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 173.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 108.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

