CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CV Sciences Inc. is a life science company. Its operating segment consists of specialty pharmaceuticals and consumer products. Specialty pharma business segment is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics utilizing synthetic Cannabidiol across several therapeutic areas. Consumer product business segment is focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products. It operates primarily in San Diego, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. CV Sciences Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Separately, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.95 price objective on shares of CV Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CV Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.98.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CVSI opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CV Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58. The company has a market cap of $48.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.30.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. CV Sciences had a negative return on equity of 77.11% and a negative net margin of 68.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CV Sciences will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the name of PlusCBD in a range of market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods.

