Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.16% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

Get Cutera alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CUTR. BidaskClub downgraded Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cutera from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens upped their target price on Cutera from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

CUTR stock opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cutera has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $39.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.85 million, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.59.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.29. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cutera will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 11,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $171,599.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,307.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti purchased 3,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,470.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,112.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 74,394 shares of company stock worth $1,112,629. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 25.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,581 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after acquiring an additional 103,108 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,817 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,130,000 after acquiring an additional 104,938 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 9.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,253,969 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,788,000 after acquiring an additional 113,400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 2.9% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 633,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,016,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,944 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cutera (CUTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.