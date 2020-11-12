CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Receives $15.00 Average PT from Analysts

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

CURO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CURO Group in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of CURO stock opened at $8.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $341.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 3.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.69. CURO Group has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $16.99.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. CURO Group had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 115.45%. Analysts forecast that CURO Group will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

In other news, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 810,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 51.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CURO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CURO Group by 137.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CURO Group by 5,851.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CURO Group in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CURO Group in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in CURO Group by 21.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. 30.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

