CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $13,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 0.3% during the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in CSX by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in CSX by 1.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC raised its position in CSX by 2.3% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 2.2% in the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX opened at $90.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $93.71.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.