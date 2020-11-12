CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 174,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $13,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,729,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,537,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $676,483,000 after buying an additional 1,208,281 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,508,000 after buying an additional 452,819 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,413,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,803,000 after buying an additional 281,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,909,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,653,000 after buying an additional 692,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $90.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.37. The stock has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $93.71.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on CSX from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CSX from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.