CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSG Systems International Inc. is a leading provider of outsourced billing, customer care and print and mail solutions and services supporting the North American cable and direct broadcast satellite markets. CSG’s solutions support some of the world’s largest and most innovative providers of bundled multi-channel video, Internet, voice and IP-based services. CSG’s unique combination of solutions, services and expertise ensure that cable and satellite operators can continue to rapidly launch new service offerings, improve operational efficiencies and deliver a high-quality customer experience in a competitive and ever-changing marketplace. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

CSGS stock opened at $43.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.88. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $36.33 and a 52 week high of $58.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $227.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.27 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSGS. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in CSG Systems International during the second quarter worth about $144,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 15.7% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 8,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

